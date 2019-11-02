Channels
Likud comptroller demands recount of primaries votes citing irregularities
Moran Azulay|Published:  02.11.19 , 08:26
Likud Comptroller Shai Galili demanded Sunday evening that the party's elections committee recounts the votes in the primaries, citing concerns of irregularities and "a complete contradiction between the results of the elections and the documentation done by the observers at the different polling stations."

 

In a letter he sent the party's elections committee, Galili detailed complaints that the results that were entered into the central computer that calculated the votes did not match the counting done at polling stations.

 

 


