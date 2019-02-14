Channels
New York: White supremacist gets life for killing black man to start a race war
Reuters|Published:  02.14.19 , 11:25
A white man who killed a black man with a sword in the hopes of starting a race war was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday in New York, multiple media accounts said.

 

James Jackson, 30, a former US Army specialist, apologized for the slaying, before the State Supreme Court Justice Laura A. Ward sentenced him to the maximum allowed under the law, the New York Times reported.

 

Last month, Jackson plead guilty to first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, in the March 2017 death of Timothy Caughman, 66.

 


