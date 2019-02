A bomb blast killed at least 18 Indian paramilitary police in India-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, police said, a day after an explosion wounded a dozen schoolchildren in the state.

The Indian-ruled part of Kashmir has been plagued by violence for years, with clashes between security forces and militants killing more than 100 civilians over the past year.

Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) took responsibility for the attack, according to local news agency GNS.