Israeli leader pledges funds for museum for Jewish WWII vets
Associated Press |Published:  02.17.19 , 13:26
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government will allocate the necessary funds to complete the long-promised establishment of a museum honoring Jewish World War II veterans.

 

Benjamin Netanyahu says Sunday he has "immense respect" for the Jewish fighters and they "deserve" a memorial.

 

The project has been bogged down in bureaucratic stalemate for years as donor money dried up. The museum appeared doomed when Netanyahu's government did not renew its matching funds commitment four years ago.

 


