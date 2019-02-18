Besieged IS militants refuse to surrender, ask for an exit

More than 300 Islamic State militants surrounded in a tiny area in eastern Syria are refusing to surrender to US-backed Syrian forces and are trying to negotiate an exit, Syrian activists and a person close to the negotiations said Monday.
The development comes amid the Islamic State group's last stand in the village of Baghouz, where militants are hiding among hundreds of civilians and preventing them from leaving. It also will likely further delay a declaration on IS' territorial defeat that U.S.-backed Syrian forces were hoping to make last week.