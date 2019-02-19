16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration

California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the US-Mexico border.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying the suit alleges the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.
"President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt," Becerra said. "He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court."