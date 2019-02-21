Islamic State on brink of defeat in Syria enclave

Remaining civilians are expected to be evacuated from Islamic State's final enclave in eastern Syria on Thursday, US-backed forces said, clearing the way for them to wipe out the last vestige of jihadist rule that once straddled Syria and Iraq.
Iraqi sources said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which has besieged the last IS enclave near the Iraqi border, handed over more
then 150 Iraqi and other foreign jihadists to Iraq on Thursday, under a deal involving a total of 502.
The village of Baghouz at the Iraqi border is the last scrap of territory left to Islamic State in the Euphrates valley region that became its final populated stronghold in Iraq and Syria after a series of defeats in 2017.