More than 150 IS militants handed over to Iraq from Syria

US-backed Syrian forces fighting the Islamic State group in Syria handed over more than 150 Iraqi members of the group to Iraq, the first batch of several to come, an Iraqi security official said Thursday.
The official said the IS militants were handed over to the Iraqi side late Wednesday, and that they were now in a "safe place" and being
investigated.
The transfer marks the biggest repatriation from Syria of captured militants so far -- an issue that poses a major conundrum for Europeans and other countries whose nationals have been imprisoned as foreign fighters in Syria. The SDF is holding more than 1,000 foreign fighters in prisons it runs in the country's north, many of them Iraqis and Europeans.