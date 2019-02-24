N.Korea reports Kim's summit with Trump; cargo plane lands in Hanoi

North Korea on Sunday confirmed for the first time that its leader, Kim Jong Un, will hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump, days ahead of the high-stakes nuclear meeting in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi.
Kim left Pyongyang by train on Saturday afternoon for the February 27-28 summit accompanied by senior North Korean officials as well as
his influential sister, North Korea's official KCNA news agency and its Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.
Trump and Kim will meet in Hanoi eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, where they pledged to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.