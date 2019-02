N.Korea reports Kim's summit with Trump; cargo plane lands in Hanoi

North Korea on Sunday confirmed for the first time that its leader, Kim Jong Un, will hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump, days ahead of the high-stakes nuclear meeting in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi.

Kim left Pyongyang by train on Saturday afternoon for the February 27-28 summit accompanied by senior North Korean officials as well as

Trump and Kim will meet in Hanoi eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, where they pledged to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.