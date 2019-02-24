N.Korea says US will never escape security threats if no result in talks

North Korea's state media said on Sunday that the people of the United States would "never be cleared of security threats" if this week's nuclear talks in Vietnam end without results.

The North's official KCNA news agency criticized US Democrats and others for "plotting to disrupt" a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.

KCNA accused the Trump administration of "lending an ear" to opponents of dialogue, even after the United States launched diplomatic efforts with North Korea.