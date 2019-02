Acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz praised the British decision to add the Shi'ite organization Hezbollah in its entirety to its list of banned terrorist organizations on Monday, after the group's external security unit and its military wing have already been declared as terror organizations in previous years.

“There is no difference between Nasrallah and the terrorists he Iran sends to commit attacks against Israel and Arab regimes in the Middle East,” Katz said.