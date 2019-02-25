Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Amnesty calls on Hamas to cancel reporter's trial
AP|Published:  02.25.19 , 18:21
A leading rights group is calling on Gaza's Hamas rulers to cancel the trial of a Palestinian journalist who exposed government corruption.

 

Amnesty International said Monday the prosecution of Hajar Harb was "an outrageous assault on media freedom."

 

A 2016 report by Harb highlighted misconduct at the Hamas-run health ministry, where healthy people purportedly paid doctors to help them get around the Israeli and Egyptian blockade of the Gaza Strip by issuing referrals to hospitals abroad.

 

A year later, a Hamas court sentenced Harb in absentia to six months in prison and a fine. She appealed the ruling and has a hearing Tuesday.

 

Rights groups often charge that fair litigation is not guaranteed in Hamas's judiciary system. Hamas wrested control of Gaza from the internationally-recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007.

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.25.19, 18:21
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.