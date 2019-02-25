Iraq to try IS detainees, including 13 French nationals

All Islamic State group militants who committed crimes against Iraq will be put on trial, including 13 suspected French militants who have been transferred to Iraq from Syria, Iraq's president said Monday.
Iraqi President Barham Saleh said during a two-day visit to France that the French citizens were handed over from Syria, where troops with U.S.-led coalition forces detained them. The 13 will be prosecuted in accordance with Iraqi laws, he said.
"Anyone who is accused of committing crimes against Iraq, against Iraqi installations and against Iraqi personnel, we definitively are
seeking them," Saleh said. "And seeking to try them, of course."
At a news conference with Saleh, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would not identify the French citizens nor comment on their cases. He said it's Iraq' sovereign decision to decide whether the alleged militants should face the criminal justice system in the Mideast country.