Rami Malek's relatives in Egypt celebrate his Oscar victory

CAIRO - Rami Malek's relatives in Egypt huddled around a TV set at home as if cheering the national soccer team, but they were celebrating his first best actor Oscar for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Rami's 24-year-old cousin, Fadi, said uncles, aunts and their children had gathered at the family house in the hamlet of Feltaous in Minya province, 265 km (165 miles) south of Cairo, to watch the Academy Awards live from Los Angeles.

When Rami's name was announced as best actor, the family erupted in jubilation, hugging each other and dancing for joy.

"It was like watching Egypt score a goal to win the cup," Fadi told Reuters by telephone from Feltaous. "It wasn't a win for the family only, but also for Egypt."

The family called Rami's mother in the United States to congratulate her on the honour and invite their celebrity cousin to visit Egypt.