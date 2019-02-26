Argentina's chief rabbi seriously wounded after attack in his home

Argentina's Chief Rabbi Gabriel Davidov was assaulted in his home in Buenos Aires early Tuesday, and he was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.
According to local media, unknown assailants broke into Davidov's home around 2am, robbed him and attacked him and his wife. The attackers reportedly told the rabbi "We know you are the Jewish community's rabbi."
Argentina's Jewish community demanded "immediate clarifications about the attack" and "expressed unease of the actions, which undoubtedly set off a warning bells."