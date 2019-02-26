Channels
North Korea's Kim awaits Trump in Vietnam for second summit
Reuters|Published:  02.26.19 , 12:47
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with US President Donald Trump where they will try to reach agreement on how to implement a North Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons.

 

Trump is due in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, at about 9pm (1400 GMT).

 

They will meet for a brief one-on-one conversation on Wednesday evening, followed by a dinner, at which they will each be accompanied by two guests and interpreters, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One.

 


