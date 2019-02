A Gaza journalist is appealing a six-month prison term and fine over her reporting on alleged corruption within the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Hajar Harb appeared before a Hamas-run court on Tuesday, where the judge postponed the hearing until March.

Fathi Sabah, a journalist campaigning on her behalf, says it's the first time Hamas authorities have sued a journalist for their work since the Islamic militant group seized Gaza by force in 2007.