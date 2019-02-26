Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Haif University president questions government boycott strategy
AP|Published:  02.26.19 , 20:35

JERUSALEM -- The chairman of Israel's association of university heads says he thinks the government is mishandling its battle against the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel.

 

Ron Robin, president of the University of Haifa, said Tuesday that Israeli universities have felt pressure from the boycott movement, usually through what he called a "grey" boycott in which overseas colleagues refuse to collaborate on projects without offering explanations.

 

Robin says the government has confronted the boycott movement largely by promoting anti-boycott legislation overseas.

 

He says he thinks Israeli universities are better off making a "moral" case by stressing their diversity and inclusiveness. He says Arab students, for example, make up one-third of Haifa's student body.

 

"We need to promote the role of universities in creating an inclusive meritocracy in Israel," he said.

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.26.19, 20:35
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.