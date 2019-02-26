Netanyahu postpones Russia trip over campaign video crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his Tuesday night flight to Moscow, where he is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, due to crisis within his election campaign after staffers, now suspended, posted a video using a military cemetery as the background, upsetting families of fallen soldiers. The video was removed.

Netanyahu also cancelled a meeting with the Jewish community in Moscow. He will also return on Thursday instead of Friday as originally planned. Sources say that Netanyahu wishes to prepare himself ahead of the attorney general’s issuing of recommendations in the cases pending against him.