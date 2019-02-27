Tensions escalate as Indian airstrike hits inside Pakistan

Tensions escalated sharply on the Asian subcontinent Tuesday with nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India trading accusations and warnings after a pre-dawn airstrike by India that New Delhi said targeted a terrorist training camp.
Pakistan said there were no casualties, while New Delhi called the attack a pre-emptive strike that hit a terrorist training camp and
killed "a very large number" of militants.
The airstrike followed a suicide bombing in India's section of the disputed territory of Kashmir on Feb. 14 that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack but vowed to respond to any Indian military operation against it.