Trump, Kim near the opening of their second nuclear summit

US President Donald Trump hoped for "great things" from his second meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un as he paid a courtesy call Wednesday on his Vietnamese hosts. Kim remained in his locked-down hotel for a large part of the day but was expected to take in some sights
before the leaders open their nuclear summit with private talks and a social dinner.
Anticipation for what could come out of the summit ran high in Hanoi. But the carnival-like atmosphere in the Vietnamese capital, with street artists painting likenesses of the leaders and vendors hawking T-shirts emblazoned with their faces, stood in contrast to the serious items on the agenda: North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"We have a very big meeting planned tonight as you know, with North Korea, Chairman Kim, and I think it may very well turn out to be very successful," Trump told the top leaders of Vietnam.