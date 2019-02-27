Egypt rebukes Turkey in spat with EU after executions

Egypt rebuked Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday after he criticised European leaders for attending a summit hosted by Cairo days after nine men were executed.
Erdogan and his foreign minister accused European Union leaders of hypocrisy for telling Turkey reinstating the death penalty would end hopes of joining the bloc yet attending a summit hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
"Turkish President Erdogan once again speaks to us about Egypt and its political leadership, clearly showing hatred and furthermore expressing his continued embrace of the terrorist Brotherhood group," Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement