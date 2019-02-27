Train collision in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro injures 9

Two commuter trains collided just north of downtown Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday morning, leaving nine injured.

Firefighters worked for over six hours to rescue the train's driver, who was caught under the wreckage. About a dozen firefighters crowded around the point where the two trains were mashed together, working over a narrow opening to free the driver, at one point bringing in a welder.

The Rio fire department confirmed the driver was still alive. According to Globo television, the driver was attached to an oxygen balloon to help him breath and his family was present at the station.