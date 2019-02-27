Netanyahu meets with heads of Jewish community in Moscow

Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Wednesday with Russian Jewish Community Leaders in Moscow.
"It is no small thing that the State of Israel has such good ties with one of the strongest powers in the world. But we are not concerned
just for ourselves. We are concerned for Jews everywhere. We know, of course, that we need to struggle together against displays of anti-Semitism. Yesterday I spoke with the Chief Rabbi of Buenos Aires. We see what is happening in parts of Europe and in North America as well. There is one answer to anti-Semitism – first of all, a strong State of Israel," Netanyahu said.