Trump denounces Cohen but says he told truth about 'no collusion'

President Donald Trump criticized his former attorney Michael Cohen on Thursday for lying in testimony to Congress but found reason to praise him, too, for not alleging Trump's campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.
Trump, speaking at a news conference in Vietnam after failing to achieve a peace deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, called the blockbuster hearing back in Washington fake and said it should not have been scheduled during his trip.
"He lied a lot," Trump said. "He didn't lie about one thing, he said 'no collusion'."
Cohen testified on Wednesday, calling Trump a "conman" who knew in advance about the release of stolen emails aimed at hurting his Democratic rival in the 2016 election campaign.