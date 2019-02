The Supreme Court rejected Thursday a petition by the Tenuah L'tohar Hamedot (Movement for Integrity) NGO, calling to investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for involvement in case 3,000 (the “submarine affair”).

"Law enforcement bodies believe there is no evidential base to support the investigation of the prime minister for involvement in this case," said the judges, and added that they don't believe it is their place to intervene in this decision.