Brazil's far-right leader to visit Israel in potential boost for Netanyahu

Brazil's nationalist President Jair Bolsonaro will visit Israel days before its April 9 election, the government said on Thursday, in a potential boost for fellow right-winger Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Installed in January, Bolsonaro has played up his pro-Israel ties, hosting Netanyahu and signalling a desire to move Brazil's embassy to Jerusalem, though no date has been given.
The prospect of relocating the embassy—after President Donald Trump moved the US mission—has worried Brazilian exporters who fear losing access to major Arab markets for halal meats, which comply with Muslim dietary rules.