Defense sums up case in Belgium Jewish museum slaying trial

A lawyer for a man charged with "terror murder" over the killing four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium set about dismantling the case against his client Thursday, accusing investigators of meddling with evidence, prosecutors of intimidating witnesses and some of the witnesses of lying.
Gesticulating and bickering with prosecutors in a display that had some lawyers snickering and Presiding Judge Laurence Massart frowning,
Sebastien Courtoy claimed the 2014 slayings were carried out by Israeli intelligence agents and not his client, Mehdi Nemmouche.
Nemmouche, a suspected French jihadist who spent time in Syria, is accused of murdering an Israeli couple by shooting them in the back of the head at point-blank range with a revolver at the entrance to the Jewish museum in Brussels, before moving inside and gunning down two employees.