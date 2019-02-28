Trump says all Islamic State territory retaken, contradicting allied commander

President Donald Trump told American troops on Thursday that US-backed forces in Syria have retaken 100 percent of the territory once held by Islamic State militants, contradicting the commander of the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces, who said it would take another week.
"We just took over, you know, you kept hearing it was 90 percent, 92 percent, the caliphate in Syria. Now it's 100 percent we just took over, 100 percent caliphate," Trump told troops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during a refueling stop in Alaska.