Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

US, Russia fail in rival bids for UN action on Venezuela
Reuters|Published:  02.28.19 , 23:15
The United States and Russia both failed on Thursday in rival bids to get the United Nations Security Council to take action on Venezuela, cementing a global split over how to deal with a political and humanitarian crisis in the South American country.

 

Russia and the United States have been at loggerheads over a US-led campaign for international recognition of Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader and head of the country's elected National Assembly, over President Nicholas Maduro. Guaido last month declared himself the interim head of state.

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.28.19, 23:15
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.