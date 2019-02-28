Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

US lawmakers press for oversight of any Saudi nuclear deal
Reuters|Published:  02.28.19 , 23:52
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday to ensure congressional oversight of any civilian nuclear cooperation agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

 

Last week Democratic lawmakers alleged in a report that top White House aides ignored warnings they could be breaking the law as they worked with former US officials and a friend of President Donald Trump, in a group called IP3 International, to advance a multibillion-dollar plan to build nuclear reactors in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.28.19, 23:52
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.