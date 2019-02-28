US lawmakers press for oversight of any Saudi nuclear deal

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday to ensure congressional oversight of any civilian nuclear cooperation agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Last week Democratic lawmakers alleged in a report that top White House aides ignored warnings they could be breaking the law as they worked with former US officials and a friend of President Donald Trump, in a group called IP3 International, to advance a multibillion-dollar plan to build nuclear reactors in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.