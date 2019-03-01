Pakistan brings captured Indian pilot to border for handover

Pakistani officials brought Friday an Indian pilot captured from a downed plane to a border crossing with India for handover, a "gesture of peace" promised by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan amid a dramatic escalation with the country's archrival over the disputed region of Kashmir.

The pilot, identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was taken in a convoy that set out from the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore to the border crossing at Wagah earlier in the day, escorted by military vehicles with soldiers, their weapons drawn.