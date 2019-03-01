Channels
Chemical weapons agency: 'toxic chemical' used in attack on Syrian rebel town last April
Reuters|Published:  03.01.19 , 20:23

Inspectors have concluded that a "toxic chemical" containing chlorine was used in an attack last April in the Syrian town of Douma, at the time held by rebels but besieged by pro-government forces, the global chemical weapons agency said on Friday.

 

The attack on April 7 killed dozens of civilians and prompted air strikes against the Syrian government by Britain, France and the United States.

 

Information gathered by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) provided "reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon has taken place on 7 April 2018".

 

"This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine. The toxic chemical was likely molecular chlorine," the OPCW said in a statement.

 


