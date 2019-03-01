Iran's Zarif derides Trump over North Korea summit failure

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mocked US President Donald Trump on Friday over the collapse of a summit on North Korean denuclearisation, vowing Washington would not get a better Iran nuclear deal than the one it exited last year.
A second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed on Thursday over sanctions, and the two sides gave conflicting accounts of exactly what happened, raising questions about the future of their denuclearization talks.
"President Trump should've now realized that pageantries, photo-ops & flip-flops don't make for serious diplomacy," Zarif said on Twitter.