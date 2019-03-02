Parents blame North Korea's 'evil regime' for son's death

The parents of the American college student who was sent home from North Korea in a vegetative state spoke out Friday, after Trump's comment this week that he takes Kim Jong Un "at his word" that he was unaware of alleged mistreatment during the young man's 17 months
of captivity. Warmbier died at age 22 soon after his return in June 2017.
Fred and Cindy Warmbier, who have expressed appreciation of Trump in the past and were guests at his 2018 State of the Union address, said in a statement Friday they had been respectfully silent while Trump and Kim met in Vietnam.