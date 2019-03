The prosecution filed an indictment on Sunday against Valery Sakovich, a 64-year-old resident of Jerusalem, for the murder of Vardit Bakraknot in 1993.

According to the indictment, Sakovich sexually assaulted and murdered Bakraknot in a forest near Beit Shemesh.

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office requested his remand be extended until the end of legal proceedings against him.