Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip are resuming a minor pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, known as the "umrah," after nearly five years of an Egyptian ban.

The first group of 800 Palestinians from Gaza left through the Rafah crossing point with Egypt on Sunday. Airplanes will fly them to Mecca from the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Palestinian officials say an agreement was reached between Egypt and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority to allow the pilgrimage.