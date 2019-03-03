Channels
Netanyahu hails Britain's decision to ban Hezbollah
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed Britain's decision to ban Lebanese Hezbollah while speaking on the phone with his counterpart, Theresa May, the PMO said in a statement.

 

"Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Prime Minister May for the decision to widen a ban on the Lebanon-based Shiite terror movement Hezbollah," the statement said.

 

On Monday, Britain said it would ban Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group that plays a pivotal role in Lebanese politics, adding the Shiite organization in its entirety to its list of banned terrorist organizations.

 


