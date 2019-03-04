Germany to strip future terror group fighters of citizenship

The German government plans to introduce legislation that will enable authorities to strip Germans with dual nationality of their German citizenship if they fight for a terror group abroad, officials said Monday.
The new rule will apply to people over 18 and, for reasons of constitutional law, only to future cases, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann said.
The move comes as Germany and other European countries consider what to do about citizens who fought for the Islamic State group and were
captured in Syria. But the fact that the legislation can't be applied retroactively means the proposal is unlikely to ease the German government's dilemma on how to handle former jihadi fighters, amid worries about whether they pose a security risk and whether prosecutors can build cases against them.