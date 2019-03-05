Deri seeks Immigration Ministry

Shas Party Chairman Aryeh Deri responded to pronouncements by Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Lieberman seeking to wrest control of the Interior Ministry from Shas. Deri said: “It bothers them that the ministry checks the DNA of immigrants from the former Soviet Union… Hundreds of thousands of them are not Jewish according to Halacha.” Deri added that Shas will seek the Absorption Ministry as well saying “One must know Russian to get around over there. They should have Amharic and other languages as well.”