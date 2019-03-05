Pakistan begins crackdown on militant groups amid global pressure

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said on Tuesday it had begun a crackdown on Islamist militant groups, detaining 44 members of banned organizations including close relatives of the leader of a group blamed for a deadly bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month.

The interior ministry said it was a move to "speed up action against all proscribed organizations". Officials said it was part of a long-planned

Pakistan is facing pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the Feb. 14 attack that killed at least 40 paramilitary police.