India, Pakistan again target army posts, villages in Kashmir
AP|Published:  03.06.19 , 16:00
Indian and Pakistani soldiers shelled military outposts and villages along their highly militarized frontier in disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, in an outbreak of new violence despite stepped-up diplomatic efforts by the rival countries to ease tensions.

 

The two armies accused each other of initiating the artillery and mortar fire and small-arms gunfire. No casualties were immediately reported.

 

Tensions have been high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan last week, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against
militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

 

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down two Indian planes and capturing a pilot, who was later returned to India in a peace gesture. The two countries have also resumed bus and train services that were stopped following the escalation of tensions, the most serious in the long-simmering conflict since 1999, when Pakistan's military sent a ground force into Indian-controlled Kashmir.

 


