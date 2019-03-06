Iran hopes trade channel skirting U.S. sanctions will work within weeks

VIENNA - Iran hopes a new trade channel with Europe aimed at cushioning the blow of reimposed U.S. sanctions will be working within weeks, its deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

France, Britain and Germany have set up the new mechanism for non-dollar trade with Iran in response to Washington's withdrawal from the

U.S. sanctions aimed at crippling Iran's economy and oil industry have resumed, placing the deal in jeopardy, though Iran has continued to comply with the accord so far.