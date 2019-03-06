Channels
Erdogan says Turkey will not go back on missile defence deal with Russia
Reuters|Published:  03.06.19 , 23:35

ANKARA - Turkey will not go back on its agreement to buy S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that Ankara may subsequently look into buying S-500 systems.

 

NATO member Turkey has repeatedly said it is committed to buying the Russian missile defence system, despite warnings from the United States that the S-400s cannot be integrated into the NATO air defence system.

 

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that Washington had told Turkey that if it buys the S-400 systems, the United States will have to reassess Ankara's participation in the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter program.

 

In an interview with broadcaster Kanal 24, Erdogan said it would be "immoral" for Turkey to turn back from its deal with Russia.

 


