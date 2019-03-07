Channels
Three IDF soldiers convicted of assaulting Palestinian prisoners
Itay Blumenthal|Published:  03.07.19 , 14:12
The military court in Jaffa on Thursday convicted three soldiers from the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion of aggravated assault for the brutal attack on two Palestinian detainees, a 50-year-old man and his 15-year-old son, in January.

 

The soldiers were convicted of assaulting of the two during their arrest for suspected collaboration with the Palestinian militants behind a deadly shooting attack that killed two of their battalion comrades in the West Bank in December.

 

The three have reached a plea bargain with prosecutors, although it has yet to be approved.

 

 


