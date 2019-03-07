Three IDF soldiers convicted of assaulting Palestinian prisoners

The military court in Jaffa on Thursday convicted three soldiers from the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion of aggravated assault for the brutal attack on two Palestinian detainees, a 50-year-old man and his 15-year-old son, in January.
The soldiers were convicted of assaulting of the two during their arrest for suspected collaboration with the Palestinian militants behind a deadly shooting attack that killed two of their battalion comrades in the West Bank in December.
The three have reached a plea bargain with prosecutors, although it has yet to be approved.