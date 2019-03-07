U.S. says it's open to North Korea talks despite missile program activity

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to additional talks with Pyongyang over denuclearization, his national security adviser said on Thursday, despite reports that North Korea is reactivating parts of its missile program.
New activity has been detected at a factory that produced North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching
the United States, South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo and Donga Ilbo newspapers reported, citing lawmakers briefed by the National Intelligence Service.
This week, two U.S. think tanks and Seoul's spy agency said North Korea was rebuilding a rocket launch site, prompting Trump to say he would be "very, very disappointed in Chairman Kim" if it were true.