Women of the Wall: Police abandoned us to mob

After a turbulent morning at the Western Wall, where Women of the Wall and supporters of pluralist Judaism were harassed and shouted down by hundreds of ultra-Orthodox worshippers, the organization is accusing the police of not doing their job and abandoning them to the mob before forcing them to move to another area. Police said that the women engaged in unnecessary provocation, but they insist that they told the police of their plans in advance and that they have been conducting these same prayer services at the Wall for 30 years already.