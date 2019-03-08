Germany won't classify Iran ally Hezbollah as terrorist

BERLIN - Germany will not follow Britain's lead in declaring Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist organisation, a senior official was quoted as saying on Friday, a decision that may fuel tensions with Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Minister of State Niels Annen told weekly news magazine Der Spiegel that the Shi'ite Muslim Islamist movement remained a relevant factor in Lebanese society and the European Union had already added its military wing to a list of proscribed groups in 2013.

Britain last month said it would ban all wings of Hezbollah for destabilising the Middle East.

Long the most powerful group in Lebanon, Hezbollah's influence has expanded at home and in the region. It controls three of 30 ministries in the government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, the largest number ever.