Palestinian officials: Abbas picks ally for new premier

Palestinian officials say that President Mahmoud Abbas has chosen longtime adviser Mohammed Ishtayeh as his new prime minister.
The officials say that Abbas will announce the appointment later on Sunday. They spoke on condition of anonymity pending the official announcement.
Ishtayeh is a British-educated economist who is a top official in Abbas' Fatah movement. He has served as a cabinet minister and peace negotiator with Israel and currently chairs the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction.