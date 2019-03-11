President's wife undergoes lung transplant

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, has undergone a lung transplant at Beilinson Hospital in central Israel, the president's office said.

According to a statement from the president's office, Mrs. Rivlin, 73, is in a stable condition after a single lung transplant. She is "sedated and on a respirator until she recovers and is able to breath unassisted," the statement said.

Mrs. Rivlin has been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for several years, and is often seen in public with an oxygen tank to help her breathe. She had been on a waiting list for a transplant donor.